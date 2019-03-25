Daniel Rodriguez

What’s the biggest obstacle you have had to overcome?

“It might sound generic but people. I have a huge case of social phobia. I don’t like people all that much and the only people I tolerate are the ones I consider friends.”

As an aspiring music teacher, what’s your biggest musical inspiration?

“ my stepdad had me take a lot of music lessons as a kid. I focused on string instruments and have been into music since.”

What challenge as a college student do you face right now?

“Learning how to balance school and work because I get out of work around midnight and attend school in the morning. I always have time to do homework so I am learning to balance the two.”

What is your definition of success?

“Normally people would say that having a lot of money or being famous is a clear definition of success but I can say that success to me is to be able to live comfortably and being what you consider happy. I consider myself successful in the sense that I make enough money that I can live off of and I’m happyish.”

If you could do one thing to make the world better what would it be?

“I would make education more accessible to immigrants and undocumented people who really want to attend school. I would make college cheaper so that way everyone could attend. Lower the cost of private school so that more people have access to it.”