The student news site of Seward County Community College
Back to Article
Back to Article

Alize Garcia

Annette Meza

Annette Meza

Annette Meza

Alize Garcia

Hometown: Liberal - Major: Music performance

Annette Meza, Copy Editor

April 12, 2019

Name:

Alize Garcia

Major:

Music Performance

Year in college:

Sophomore

What are your ambitions or goals in life?

“I want to do some ministry stuff with music later in life, i’m debating whether i want to move out to  El Paso, Texas or Austin, Texas, just whatever calls to me. I wouldn’t teach, I feel like i’m not a good teacher, I just feel like I don’t have enough patience unless it’s someone who has the same amount of education music wise so that way we can work together well.”

Who is your favorite music artist?

“My favorite vocal singer is Tori Kelly, her technique is really good. My favorite song by her is Change Your Mind because in the song, you can hear more of her range and I like the story behind it, I think its about her dad not approving of her new husband or something like that.”

Who is the most influential person in your life right now?

“My mom because she is always pushing me to finish college, even though I joke around with her saying that i’m gonna drop out because I get so stressed, but she’s still there to support me. Everyone always says that I need a plan B with music but my mom just tells me that if I wanna do it, to do it but only for myself.”

What impact would you like to leave behind?

“I think the best impact I could leave behind is to just be kind to others. You never know what someone is going through and I think that’s important we all know. Just as a human being, we should be kind to others.”

If you could describe yourself in one word what would it be?

“Passionate.”

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Contributor
Annette Meza, Copy Editor

Annette Meza is 18 years old and was born and raised in Liberal, Kansas. She graduated from Liberal High School and plans to attend SCCC for two years...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

Crusader News wins All-Kansas, gains insight
Crusader News wins All-Kansas, gains insight
Review: SCCC’s “The Little Mermaid”
Review: SCCC’s “The Little Mermaid”
Saints roll past Cowley College
Saints roll past Cowley College
Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships
Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships
SCCC classes help community members earn their citizenship
SCCC classes help community members earn their citizenship

Other stories filed under UpClose

Daniel Rodriguez
Daniel Rodriguez
Deja Webber
Deja Webber
Keila Perez
Keila Perez
Mario Loredo
Mario Loredo
Hegel Augustin
Hegel Augustin

The Crusader • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!