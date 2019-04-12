Name:



Alize Garcia

Major:

Music Performance

Year in college:

Sophomore

What are your ambitions or goals in life?

“I want to do some ministry stuff with music later in life, i’m debating whether i want to move out to El Paso, Texas or Austin, Texas, just whatever calls to me. I wouldn’t teach, I feel like i’m not a good teacher, I just feel like I don’t have enough patience unless it’s someone who has the same amount of education music wise so that way we can work together well.”

Who is your favorite music artist?

“My favorite vocal singer is Tori Kelly, her technique is really good. My favorite song by her is Change Your Mind because in the song, you can hear more of her range and I like the story behind it, I think its about her dad not approving of her new husband or something like that.”

Who is the most influential person in your life right now?

“My mom because she is always pushing me to finish college, even though I joke around with her saying that i’m gonna drop out because I get so stressed, but she’s still there to support me. Everyone always says that I need a plan B with music but my mom just tells me that if I wanna do it, to do it but only for myself.”

What impact would you like to leave behind?



“I think the best impact I could leave behind is to just be kind to others. You never know what someone is going through and I think that’s important we all know. Just as a human being, we should be kind to others.”

If you could describe yourself in one word what would it be?



“Passionate.”