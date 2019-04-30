The student news site of Seward County Community College
Back to Article
Back to Article

Madison Hall

Michelle Mattich

Michelle Mattich

Michelle Mattich

Madison Hall

Sophomore - Hometown: Moscow, Kansas - Major: Biology

Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

April 30, 2019

What has been the biggest struggle you have had to overcome?

“Time management, balancing school work with 4H has been especially hard this semester with all the hard classes I’ve had to take but I feel like I have it figured out.”

  1. How will you know you have become successful?

“When I get completely done with school and I get a job and settle down. I won’t be moving around so much and I know what my day is going to look like.”

  1. If you had the power to solve one problem on Earth what would it be?

“I would end children having to be in foster care. They would have loving families and a place they would call home.”

  1. What’s your motivation to get up in the morning?

“My animals need to get fed and they won’t eat if I don’t get up. School ends in a week and ill have my degree and I can move on.”

  1. What’s the biggest accomplishment you hope to do with your career?

“I would love to open my own vet practice and hopefully find a cure for rabies.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Contributor
Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

Men and Women’s tennis sweep Region VI games over the weekend, head to nationals soon
Men and Women’s tennis sweep Region VI games over the weekend, head to nationals soon
Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night
Photo Essay: SCCC spring concert saves the night
Take a break from studying with de-stress week
Take a break from studying with de-stress week
Students transform cars
Students transform cars
Ground broken for Sharp Champions Center
Ground broken for Sharp Champions Center

Other stories filed under UpClose

Alizé Garcia
Alizé Garcia
Daniel Rodriguez
Daniel Rodriguez
Deja Webber
Deja Webber
Keila Perez
Keila Perez
Mario Loredo
Mario Loredo

The Crusader • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!