Biviana Rodriguez

What are your goals and ambitions?

“My goal is are to work in low-income communities and work with everybody there but I will always have a special place in my heart for children of immigrants. Growing up, I used to want to be in ballet, act and do things like that but my parents didn’t know what clinics to take me to. So I want to be able to help kids like me.”

When did you start performing?

“Junior high is when I started doing solos for district choir. I never knew I could sing but I’ve always enjoyed it. I started doing theatre the summer of my freshman year in high school and so I’ve been growing steadily as the years go by. I’ve done more musicals and plays here.”

Where do you see yourself in ten years?

“Probably after ten years after I graduate from Wichita State, I want to begin working on my master’s degree and finish off as a major in music theatre and get my masters in music education at the University of Colorado. I can’t imagine myself leaving Kansas so early so I want to wait a while before I go.”

Who inspires you in your life?

“Malala Yousafzai. I read her book and I feel like she works so hard to be heard and keep her voice strong and I want to do something like that one day.”

If you become president one day, what would you do?

“I would make education and clean energy important. I would really emphasize those things so our kids could have a future.”

Who is your favorite music artist and why?

“Lizzo at the moment. She is a flute player who also raps and dances and so she’s all about being herself. Her music is really positive and upbeat and I would love to see her live someday.”

Year at SCCC: Sophomore