Cameryn Martin

What do you want to do with a degree in social work?

Well, I love kids and I was originally an education major but I decided it wasn’t for me. So, I’d like to be around little kids for my job.

What is your favorite class so far?

My developmental Psychology class. I took a developmental psych class at my old college but I didn’t like my professor, but I enjoy Mrs. Redd.

What college did you attend before Seward?

Oklahoma Christian University. Their whole thing was about ‘OC is home’ and they made me feel like I was at home.

What is your favorite place to travel?

Probably my senior trip. Four of us went to Lake Powell for two weeks. We camped and rented a house boat.

What is your favorite TV show?

I watch “The Masked Singer” on HULU. It’s interesting and the costumes are funny.

What are some of your extracurricular interests?

I work, but at my old college I helped in the tech for the freshman Spring Sing. I pretty much got paid to run spotlights, lights over the stage and sound.

What are your favorite food and your least favorite food?

I love my mom’s homemade chicken nuggets. She made them for me before I went to class and I was so happy. I don’t like seafood, strawberries, pineapple, avocado or peppers.