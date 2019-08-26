The student news site of Seward County Community College
Cameryn+Martin%2C+sophomore+from+Sheridan+Lake%2C+Colorado%2C+uses+the+Student+Success+Center+to+glance+over+notes+from+the+first+week+of+class.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Cameryn Martin

Cameryn Martin, sophomore from Sheridan Lake, Colorado, uses the Student Success Center to glance over notes from the first week of class.

Cameryn Martin, sophomore from Sheridan Lake, Colorado, uses the Student Success Center to glance over notes from the first week of class.

Rebecca Irby

Cameryn Martin, sophomore from Sheridan Lake, Colorado, uses the Student Success Center to glance over notes from the first week of class.

Rebecca Irby

Rebecca Irby

Cameryn Martin, sophomore from Sheridan Lake, Colorado, uses the Student Success Center to glance over notes from the first week of class.

Cameryn Martin

Sophomore — Hometown: Sheridan Lake, Colorado — Major: Social Work

Rebecca Irby, Reporter

August 26, 2019

What do you want to do with a degree in social work?

Well, I love kids and I was originally an education major but I decided it wasn’t for me. So, I’d like to be around little kids for my job.

What is your favorite class so far?

My developmental Psychology class. I took a developmental psych class at my old college but I didn’t like my professor, but I enjoy Mrs. Redd.

What college did you attend before Seward?

Oklahoma Christian University. Their whole thing was about ‘OC is home’ and they made me feel like I was at home.

What is your favorite place to travel?

Probably my senior trip. Four of us went to Lake Powell for two weeks. We camped and rented a house boat.

What is your favorite TV show?

I watch “The Masked Singer” on HULU. It’s interesting and the costumes are funny.

What are some of your extracurricular interests?

I work, but at my old college I helped in the tech for the freshman Spring Sing. I pretty much got paid to run spotlights, lights over the stage and sound.

What are your favorite food and your least favorite food?

I love my mom’s homemade chicken nuggets. She made them for me before I went to class and I was so happy. I don’t like seafood, strawberries, pineapple, avocado or peppers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

SCCC welcomes incoming freshmen at playfair
SCCC welcomes incoming freshmen at playfair
Saints ‘Welcome Parody’ tours campus
Saints ‘Welcome Parody’ tours campus
10 things you need to know as a SCCC freshman
10 things you need to know as a SCCC freshman
Welcome week filled with activities
Welcome week filled with activities
Six faculty, staff retire from SCCC
Six faculty, staff retire from SCCC

Other stories filed under UpClose

Biviana Rodriguez
Biviana Rodriguez
Madison Hall
Madison Hall
Alizé Garcia
Alizé Garcia
Daniel Rodriguez
Daniel Rodriguez
Deja Webber
Deja Webber

The Crusader • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!