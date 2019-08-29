Thomas Ryan

Do you live in the dorms?

Yeah. I was suppose to have a roommate but ended up not having one. So, I’m enjoying that.

Have you made any friends since you moved in?

Yes. I became friends with the person who lives across from me in the dorms. I also went to school with a few of the people around the campus, so there’s some familiarity.

What class do you like the most or prefer? And which teacher?

I’m really enjoying the nutrition class. And Ty Hughbanks has been my favorite teacher so far.

What’s your major?

I am undecided, but I really want to attend a culinary arts school in Hays.

How did your passion form for cooking?

My parents always cooked when I was younger, so I was always around it. When I got into high school, I started to cook for myself and found a passion for it. After that, cooking became a tradition around our house.

What are your plans for when you graduate?

I’d like to become a chef. Then work my way up to being the head chef of a reputable kitchen.