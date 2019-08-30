The student news site of Seward County Community College
Jenifer Duarte, Liberal Freshman, plans on moving to California after graduation.
Jenifer Duarte

Jenifer Duarte, Liberal Freshman, plans on moving to California after graduation.

Kris Liggett

Jenifer Duarte

Freshman — Hometown: Liberal — Major: Computer Science

Maggie Ibarra, Reporter

August 30, 2019

What superpower would you have?

I want to fly. I wouldn’t use a car, first of all. It would be cool to see things from a different perspective. You would feel free if you were able to fly.

What made you interested in your major?

I really like computers and I thought about going into video game programming. I really want to get a job at Riot Games. It’s the company that made League of Legends.

If you had to choose one game to play, what would it be and why?

“League of Legends.” I like the different character sets they have. They have over 140 different characters so if you get bored with one, you can just play someone else. I also like the competitiveness because I play rank.

What are your plans after graduation?

I plan to move to California where all the big gaming companies are at and try to apply and get a job there. I’ve never been there but it wouldn’t be the first time I moved to someplace new.

What other places have you moved to?

I’ve moved to Iowa. I moved there on my own. I joined the military, so they moved me around a lot.

So you are into challenging stuff like the military?

Yeah, I mean if it picks up my competitive drive, then I’m all for it. I think the hardest part was dealing with the weather because I think the worst part was when it was -20 degrees, and we weren’t out there with a jacket or anything. It was just our regular uniform clothes, and we had to stand there. You can’t, like, warm yourself up; you have to just stand there and listen to what they have to say while you’re freezing.

Maggie Ibarra, Reporter

Maggie Ibarra is a 19 year old behavioral science major who graduated from good ol’ Garden City High School. She’s the definition of a college student....

Kris Liggett, Sports Reporter

Kris Liggett is 19 years old and working to get a degree in Journalism. He's from Ness City and comes from a family of seven: two parents, three sisters...

