Mary Camargo Camacho

Freshman — Hometown: Elkhart — Major: Nursing

Preston Burrows and Claudia Jones

September 3, 2019

Why was Seward County Community College your choice?

SCCC was my first choice in picking a college because of the fact that it was closer to home and parents, whom I admire. The cost for the same education as other colleges is cheaper here. 

What is your favorite part about SCCC? 

My start of college has been positive due to the friendly people and the teachers attitude of being “pretty cool.” 

What do you want to do with your degree after Seward? 

After SCCC, I will continue with my degree in nursing. I want to be a registered nurse, RN. 

What is your biggest inspiration in life? 

My parents! I want to make my parents, Maria del Rosario and Miguel Camargo, proud. 

What made you interested in your major? 

I’ve been very interested in science for years. I also like to help people. So, the two go together with nursing. 

Preston Burrows, Reporter

Preston Burrows is an 18 year old Sophomore at SCCC, who was born in Johnson City, Kansas. He attended Rolla High School until his transfer to Hugoton...

Photo of Claudia Jones
Claudia Jones, Photographer

Claudia Jones is a freshman majoring in Journalism. She enjoys hanging out with friends, as well as making poor decisions like mudding and drifting into...

