Nayeli Guitierrez

What are your hobbies?

“I like to hang out with friends and I just work. I work at Dillons, its okay sometimes, it can be boring. I work as a cashier.”

What’s your favorite course?

“Psychology. I like it because I really like to learn about how the brain works and how people act.”

If you could do anything without limitations what would it be?

“I would travel. The first place I would visit is Hawaii because I really love beaches. I went to California and I remember we visited a beach in california called Redondo beach and it was really nice. It’s the only one i’ve been to.”

What was your childhood dream?

“I wanted to be a fashion designer but not anymore. Im just not interested in doing it anymore as much as I used to, I used to care about my outfits and I would plan it out but Not really. I like to keep up with recent trends though.”