The student news site of Seward County Community College
Back to Article
Back to Article

Maria Rascon

Maria Rascon

Freshman - hometown: Liberal - major: nursing -

Monica Gonzalez, Social Media Director

September 20, 2019

Why did you choose nursing? 

“I chose nursing because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I like tending to people. I plan to finish my nursing degree here at Seward.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“In my free time, I like to hang out with my family and friends to create memories.”

What are 3 things you would describe yourself by: 

“Outgoing, talkative and trustworthy.”

Do you enjoy SCCC? What do you enjoy about it? 

“I like meeting new people here. Here at Seward people mind their own business and don’t give off the “high school vibe.” You can be who you want to be here at Seward County Community College.”

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Contributor
Photo of Monica Gonzalez
Monica Gonzalez, Social Media Director

Monica Gonzalez is a 19-year-old sophomore who loves to travel and take sports photos. While at Seward, she has realized that the only close friends are...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

Cosmetology provides hands on experience
Cosmetology provides hands on experience
Nayeli Guitierrez
Nayeli Guitierrez
Life as a concurrent student
Life as a concurrent student
Saints tennis begins individual season
Saints tennis begins individual season
KRCS hosts used shoe fundraiser on campus
KRCS hosts used shoe fundraiser on campus

Other stories filed under UpClose

Nayeli Guitierrez
Nayeli Guitierrez
Mary Camargo Camacho
Mary Camargo Camacho
Jenifer Duarte
Jenifer Duarte
Thomas Ryan
Thomas Ryan
Cameryn Martin
Cameryn Martin

The Crusader • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!