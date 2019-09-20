Maria Rascon

Why did you choose nursing?

“I chose nursing because it’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I like tending to people. I plan to finish my nursing degree here at Seward.”

What do you like to do in your free time?

“In my free time, I like to hang out with my family and friends to create memories.”

What are 3 things you would describe yourself by:

“Outgoing, talkative and trustworthy.”

Do you enjoy SCCC? What do you enjoy about it?

“I like meeting new people here. Here at Seward people mind their own business and don’t give off the “high school vibe.” You can be who you want to be here at Seward County Community College.”