Presidential elections 2020

With primaries for the 2020 presidential election beginning as early as February, it’s never too soon to begin researching candidates, and so far, 19 Democrats and 4 Republicans have announced plans to run. Here’s what you need to know about the current frontrunners.

Republicans

Donald Trump

Who he is: The current President of the United States

His views on…

Immigration: Trump has shown significant support for measures that would reduce illegal immigration, such as a the proposal of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. He also wants to reform the legal immigration process to create a “merit-based” system.

Economy: Trump supports lower individual and corporate taxes.

Healthcare: Trump plans to scrap the Affordable Care Act, and also wants to focus on lowering drug prices.

Social Issues: Trump publicly supports LGBTQ Americans, though he did introduce a ban on transgender troops in the military. He has and continues to support pro-life legislation.

Climate Change: Trump has supported measures that increase fossil fuel usage, and has done away with many environmental protections and regulations. He also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Mark Sanford

Who he is: A former governor of South Carolina

His views on…

Immigration: Sanford supports the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Economy: Sanford wants to cut back on national spending in hopes to reduce the national debt.

Healthcare: In 2017, Sanford supported a bill that aimed to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with private insurance options.

Social Issues: Sanford has consistently supported pro-life legislation.

Climate Change: Sanford has acknowledged the scientific proof of climate change, but has expressed hesitation when it comes to entering any international agreements.

Joe Walsh

Who he is: A conservative radio show host.

His views on…

Immigration: Walsh wants to be “tougher” on immigrants that come into the U.S. illegally. He also wants to end the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the border.

Economy: Walsh is in favor of extending Bush era tax cuts and has condemned the introduction of “socialist solutions” into the U.S. economy.

Healthcare: Walsh supports repealing the Affordable Care Act, and opposes the idea of government-sponsored health insurance in general.

Social Issues: Walsh is staunchly pro-life, and believes that even medically necessary abortions should be illegal. He does not support same-sex marriages, supports the right of businesses to turn away LGBT customers, and opposes Trump’s transgender military ban.

Climate Change: Walsh has publicly recognized the existence of climate change and its impact on the environment.

Democrats

Joe Biden

Who he is: A former Delaware state senator, and the former vice president to Barack Obama.

His views on…

Immigration: Biden wants to keep strict immigration laws in place, but supports legislative protections of migrant children and their parents.

Economy: Biden has expressed interest in using public funds to rebuild the U.S. infrastructure. He also supports a $15 minimum wage and free college tuition.

Healthcare: Biden wants to expand the Affordable Care Act, making it available to all.

Social Issues: Biden formerly opposed same-sex marriage, but has since switched his position. Biden is pro-choice, and recently announced that he no longer supports the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding of abortions.

Climate Change: Biden supports legislation that would attempt to halt climate change; he introduced a plan in June that would encourage net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Bernie Sanders

Who he is: A current Vermont state senator.

His views on…

Immigration: Sanders wants to pass comprehensive immigration reform, facilitating an easier, quicker path to citizenship and providing legal status to people eligible for DACA. He also wants to end policies that separate families at the border.

Economy: Sanders plans to tax the wealthy at a high rate–77 percent for billionaire estates– and expand Social Security benefits. He also advocates for a $15 minimum wage, elimination of all past due medical debt and free college tuition.

Healthcare: Sanders supports universal healthcare.

Social Issues: Sanders is pro-choice, pro gun control, and supports measures that would extend protections for LGBTQ Americans and minorities.

Climate Change: Sanders has endorsed the Green New Deal, which aims to cut carbon emissions and address climate change.

Elizabeth Warren

Who she is: A current Massachusetts state senator.

Her views on…

Immigration: Warren supports the decriminalization of unauthorized immigration and Obama’s DACA program. She also wants to replace the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Economy: Warren wants to roll back the tax cuts made by the GOP in 2017. She has proposed legislation that would tax assets above $50 million at 2 percent and she wants to invest in new social programs. Warren also wants to cancel student loan debt and make public colleges tuition free.

Healthcare: Warren supports Medicare for all and wants to eliminate private health insurance.

Social Issues: Warren is pro-choice, and has voiced support for LGBTQ Americans. She supports measures of gun control, such as a ban on all assault weapons.

Climate Change: Warren supports the Green New Deal, which aims to transition the U.S. to 100 percent renewable energy over time. In her own climate change proposal, she would require that all new cars and all electricity would be “zero-carbon” by 2035.