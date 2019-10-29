What can you buy on a $5 budget?

Calen Moore is a sophomore at SCCC and is from Liberal. He discovered his love for writing through writing for Crusader News. He spends his free time facing...
Monica Gonzalez is a 19-year-old sophomore who loves to travel and take sports photos. While at Seward, she has realized that the only close friends are...
Rebecca Irby is 19 years old and is a Liberal local. She is currently attending SCCC and majoring in music. After getting her associates degree in Liberal,...
Maggie Ibarra is a 19 year old behavioral science major who graduated from good ol’ Garden City High School. She’s the definition of a college student....
Annette Meza is a sophomore journalism major at SCCC. She is 19 years old and was born and raised in Liberal. In her free time, she likes to hang out with...
Preston Burrows is an 18 year old Sophomore at SCCC, who was born in Johnson City, Kansas. He attended Rolla High School until his transfer to Hugoton...
Kris Liggett is 19 years old and working to get a degree in Journalism. He's from Ness City and comes from a family of seven: two parents, three sisters...
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.