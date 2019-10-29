What can you buy on a $5 budget?

We went to Wendy’s with only $5 to see what we could buy. When we walked in, we noticed that the restaurant itself was very nice and clean. The employee’s acted with a sense of urgency. The store manager, Manuel Amaya, took our order and was delighted to find out about the review we were conducting.

“[Wendy’s] is definitely going to win the best value,” Amaya said.

As the manager was handing back our change, our food was already done and called out, making it the fastest transaction out of all the establishments staff members visited.

Our order, the $5 Biggie Bag, included a jr. bacon cheeseburger, spicy nuggets, french fries, and a small soft drink.

The food tasted good, and our favorite item was the spicy nuggets which, in our opinion, had the right amount of spice. They should really make the spicy nuggets a mainstay.

Of course, this wasn’t gourmet tier food, but it was top tier as far as fast food goes. In total the meal cost $5.46 and was literally out faster than we could pay for it. It was a good value for the price that we paid.