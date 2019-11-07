The student news site of Seward County Community College
Back to Article
Back to Article

Emily Borjas

Emily Borjas

Liberal - Major: Nursing

Maggie Ibarra, Reporter

November 7, 2019

What superpower would you have and why?

 

“I would like to read minds. I want to read other people’s minds. I think it would be interesting to know what other people are thinking most of the time.”

 

What’s your hobby?

 

“One of my hobbies right now is cheerleading. I’ve been doing it for two years. What makes cheerleading interesting for me is being a flyer. I’m up in the air for most of the time. I do all kinds of stunts.”

 

What does being a flyer feel like?

 

“At first, when I first started, it was scary because I thought I was gonna fall, but I kept going. After awhile, it got easier. You just have to stay focused and…..stay tight, I guess you can say.”

 

What made you decide on your major?

 

“I was kind of influenced. My cousin is a nurse in Mexico. I also saw this commercial a long time ago where a cancer patient was getting a shot and the nurse started singing a little theme song to the girl. Watching it made me want to help kids and so I want to become a pediatric nurse.”

 

What’s your favorite sport?

 

“I like soccer. I used to play soccer for 3 years in high school and all of middle school. I used to be right defender. The reason I had to quit soccer in my senior year was because I was starting a job and I didn’t have time to play anymore.”

 

Year in college? 

Sophomore

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
About the Writer
Photo of Maggie Ibarra
Maggie Ibarra, Reporter

Maggie Ibarra is a 19 year old behavioral science major who graduated from good ol’ Garden City High School. She’s the definition of a college student....

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

Ortiz plays in Oracle ITA Fall Championships
Ortiz plays in Oracle ITA Fall Championships
Lady Saints advance to semi finals
Lady Saints advance to semi finals
SGA welcomes students to join board
SGA welcomes students to join board
Weak Dayz: Being phubbed
Weak Dayz: Being phubbed
Stay healthy this season with these 10 tips
Stay healthy this season with these 10 tips

Other stories filed under UpClose

Maria Rascon
Maria Rascon
Nayeli Guitierrez
Nayeli Guitierrez
Mary Camargo Camacho
Mary Camargo Camacho
Jenifer Duarte
Jenifer Duarte
Thomas Ryan
Thomas Ryan

The Crusader • Copyright 2019 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!