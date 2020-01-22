The student news site of Seward County Community College

Juliet Nava

Liberal — Major: Biology

Elvis Polvon, Reporter

January 22, 2020

What does a weekday look like to you?

I usually wake up around 8 a.m. and get ready. I then speed to class or to Liberal High School because I tutor there. I usually don’t get out of school till 3:00 p.m. Right after, I go to work everyday till 6 p.m. I work at El-Kan Pharmacy. After work, I usually try to finish all my homework and if I get lucky, I’ll go out with my boyfriend or friends.

Elvis Polvon
Juliet Nava is a freshman from Liberal and majoring in Biology. She hopes to be a dentist one day.

What’s your favorite course?

Chemistry with Dr. Bryan.

What are some clubs or extracurriculars you are involved in?

Phi Theta Kappa and I’m a presidential scholar, if that counts too. 

Do you work on campus?

Yes! I am a researcher for the Bridges Program.

If you could have any occupation you wanted, what would it be? 

To be a dentist. I do plan to become a dentist and I would love to one day open my own office.

If you won the lottery this moment, what would you do with the money?

It would be put in savings for future schooling, because wanting to be a dentist is not cheap.

Who are three people in your life that have inspired or motivated you?

Three people that have motivated me to be who I am today are my mom, my older brother, Dennis, and my oldest brother, Ricardo. The reason being is that they have always pushed me to my breaking point, but in a good way. In a way where I would become better and stronger. Because of them, I aspire to go far and beyond with my education. 

