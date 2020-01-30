The student news site of Seward County Community College

SCCC homecoming candidates announced

Denise Perez and Rebecca Irby

The 2020 homecoming king and queen for Seward County Community College will be crowned on Feb. 1 between the women’s and men’s basketball games in the Greenhouse, approximately 7:40 p.m.

The students chosen for homecoming court by the student body are: (click or double tap on the photos to see candidate’s full bio)

 

 

Quaiyoom “Q” Olanlege
Austin Moreno
Alondra Sanchez
Manuel Villalobos
Celia Gutierrez
Preston Burrows
Maria Herrera
Miguel Perez
Nicole Niedens

