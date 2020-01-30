SCCC homecoming candidates announced
The 2020 homecoming king and queen for Seward County Community College will be crowned on Feb. 1 between the women’s and men’s basketball games in the Greenhouse, approximately 7:40 p.m.
The students chosen for homecoming court by the student body are: (click or double tap on the photos to see candidate’s full bio)
Quaiyoom “Q” Olanlege
Quaiyoom “Q” Olanlege is a sophomore from Brooklyn, New York. He is representing the Saints Basketball team. He enjoys designing shirts and even sells his creations. Olanlege hopes to further his education in design so one day everyone is wearing his pieces.
Austin Moreno
Austin Moreno is a freshman nursing major at SCCC from Groover, Texas. Moreno is representing the spirit squad. His favorite thing about SCCC would be the new people he’s met while attending. After SCCC, he plans to further his education and career in nursing. ...
Alondra Sanchez
A londra Sanchez is a freshman business administration major at SCCC from Liberal. She represents HALO. Her favorite thing about SCCC is the classes that are offered and the friendships she has been able to make here. She plans to get her bachelor's degree at Wichita State University. ...
Manuel Villalobos
Manuel Villalobos is a sophomore music major at SCCC, from Liberal and is representing the Concert band. At SCCC, he has been able to improve his music abilities and has received the opportunity to conduct the band concert this spring. After SCCC, Manuel plans to continue his education in music and work towards a degree in music therapy....
Celia Gutierrez
Celia Gutierrez is a sophomore elementary education major at SCCC from Liberal and representing the cheer. Gutierrez is part of the spirit squad. She helps coach Kids Inc. and is also a volunteer for her youth group. Her favorite things about SCCC would be the size, the support and her lifelong friendships. After SCCC, she hopes to get an internship at USD 480 schools and attend Newman University ...
Preston Burrows
Preston Burrows is a sophomore at SCCC from Rolla and representing Crusader News. Burrows is a journalism major. He is a wellness center employee, as well as a lifeguard at the SCCC pool. He is also a part of the spirit squad. One of his favorite parts about SCCC would be its size. He likes that students can get a good education while also having time to participate in school activities. He also likes...
Maria Herrera
Maria Herrera is a sophomore at SCCC and representing Phi Theta Kappa. She is majoring in environmental engineering. She also participates in HALO, concert band and the Bridges research program. Her favorite part about SCCC are her professors. After SCCC, she wants to continue her education at Kansas State University. ...
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a sophomore pre-engineering major at SCCC. Perez is representing Phi Theta Kappa, however he’s also a part of HALO, Student Government Association and the Bridges research program. His favorite part about SCCC would be the amazing and nice people he’s met on campus. After SCCC, he plans to get his masters degree in architecture at Kansas State University. ...
Nicole Niedens
Nicole Niedens is a freshman nursing major from Cañon City, Colorado. She is representing Seward County Community College’s concert band, where she plays the french horn. She is also a member of Block and Bridle. She currently works as a CNA in a nursing home in Meade. Her favorite genre of music is 60s & 70s music. When she isn't working or studying, she likes to spend time with her family and fri...
