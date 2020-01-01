Preston Burrows is a sophomore at SCCC from Rolla and representing Crusader News.

Burrows is a journalism major. He is a wellness center employee, as well as a lifeguard at the SCCC pool. He is also a part of the spirit squad.

One of his favorite parts about SCCC would be its size. He likes that students can get a good education while also having time to participate in school activities. He also likes the fried green beans they serve at the cafeteria.

After SCCC, he plans to attend Fort Hays State University to not only further his education and complete his bachelor’s degree, but also hopes to find his brother a wife.