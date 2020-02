Celia Gutierrez is a sophomore elementary education major at SCCC from Liberal and representing the cheer.

Gutierrez is part of the spirit squad. She helps coach Kids Inc. and is also a volunteer for her youth group.

Her favorite things about SCCC would be the size, the support and her lifelong friendships. After SCCC, she hopes to get an internship at USD 480 schools and attend Newman University to receive her bachelor’s degree.