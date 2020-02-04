The student news site of Seward County Community College

Letty Muñoz

Hooker, Oklahoma - Major: Nursing

Denise Perez and Maggie Ibarra

February 4, 2020

Why did you choose SCCC?

I’ve lived in Liberal and then I moved to Hooker in high school and got a scholarship for Seward. Besides, it’s cheaper.


What are your hobbies?

I spend time with family when I’m not working or at school. I like to watch movies with them or go to the park.


What is your favorite genre?

I like comedy movies. Not the stand up comedy but the actual funny movies. My favorite movie is Ride Along 2.


Do you judge a movie by the actors?

I guess I do judge by actors because I watch Kevin Hart most of the time. I spend time watching him because he’s a pretty funny guy.


What kind of superpower would you have and why?

I would choose teleportation because it’s quicker and gets you places faster.

About the Contributors
Photo of Denise Perez
Denise Perez, Reporter

Denise Perez is a freshman at SCCC. She is 19 years old and was born and raised in Liberal. She is excited to be a public relations major, after many back-and-forths....

Photo of Maggie Ibarra
Maggie Ibarra, Reporter

Maggie Ibarra is a behavioral science major from Garden City who can help solve all your problems. If you have problems, hit her up. In her free time,...

