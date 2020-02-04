Letty Muñoz

Why did you choose SCCC?

I’ve lived in Liberal and then I moved to Hooker in high school and got a scholarship for Seward. Besides, it’s cheaper.



What are your hobbies?

I spend time with family when I’m not working or at school. I like to watch movies with them or go to the park.



What is your favorite genre?

I like comedy movies. Not the stand up comedy but the actual funny movies. My favorite movie is Ride Along 2.



Do you judge a movie by the actors?

I guess I do judge by actors because I watch Kevin Hart most of the time. I spend time watching him because he’s a pretty funny guy.



What kind of superpower would you have and why?

I would choose teleportation because it’s quicker and gets you places faster.