Samantha Rivas
Liberal — Major:Nursing
February 6, 2020
Where are you from?
“Liberal”
What is your major?
“Nursing”
What year in college are you?
Freshman
What do you like to do in your free time?
“Hang out with friends”
If you could have three wishes, what would they be?
“Have my college completely paid off, have my dream dog, and be financially stable”
Where do you work?
“At a maternity office”
How are you enjoying your time at Seward?
“I am enjoying it”
Are you going to transfer after Seward?
“I’m not sure if I am or not”
Do you live in the dorms or with your parents?
“With my parents but want to save up money to get my own little place”
