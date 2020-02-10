Jade Harper is 19 years old and is a graduate from Turpin High School. She was born in Liberal and grew up in Turpin, Oklahoma. She likes music and art....
Eritzza Rodriguez
Ulysses — Major: Science
February 10, 2020
If you had three wishes what would they be? Why?
Wish to be debt-free because it would take a lot of stress off, health for family, because I love them, and have more money than I do now so I can travel.
What are your plans to transfer?
Yes, to Colby Community College to get in the dental program.
Do you live in the dorms?
No, I live off-campus and drive to campus Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Where do you work and why?
Student worker at the foundation office because I needed a job.
Year in College?
Sophomore.
About the Contributor
Jade Harper, Club Reporter
error: Content is protected !!