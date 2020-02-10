Eritzza Rodriguez

If you had three wishes what would they be? Why?

Wish to be debt-free because it would take a lot of stress off, health for family, because I love them, and have more money than I do now so I can travel.

What are your plans to transfer?

Yes, to Colby Community College to get in the dental program.

Do you live in the dorms?

No, I live off-campus and drive to campus Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Where do you work and why?

Student worker at the foundation office because I needed a job.

Year in College?

Sophomore.