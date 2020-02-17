The student news site of Seward County Community College
Anay Alvarado

Liberal - Major:Physician Assistant

February 17, 2020

Who inspires you? Why?

“My mom inspires me, because she is the kind of person who doesn’t like to stay in her comfort zone. She likes to explore different things.”

What inspired you to come to college? 

“Nothing (laughing), I am just kidding. My parents are for sure what inspired me to come to college. They want me and my brother to be better and have better opportunities.”

What are your goals after Seward?

“After Seward I plan to transfer to Wichita State University and graduate with my bachelor’s in health sciences. Then, I’ll apply for the physician assistant program.”

What is your go to quote for life? Why that one? 

“Everything happens for a reason.’ I like to think about that when something doesn’t go my way. I like to think that there is always a reason why it didn’t go the way I wanted or expected.”

What do you like to do in your free time? 

“I like to watch Netflix, hang out with my friends, dance or just eat.”

Year in college?

Sophomore

 

