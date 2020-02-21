Victoria Martins is a freshman at SCCC majoring in Biology. She is 18 years old and was born in Sete Lagoas, Brazil. Martins likes to hang out with her...
Veronica Olds
Hometown: Hooker, Oklahoma - Major: Science
February 21, 2020
Where are you from ?
I am originally from the Philippines, but now I live in Hooker — the town, not the profession!
What are you passionate about ?
My family, helping people and school.
Who inspires you?
My husband and my kids.
What inspired you to come to college?
The place where I work! I have been working at the Walmart pharmacy for 12 years now and I just love helping people. Going to college is something that always wanted, but I also wanted to take care of my kids first, and now that they are grown I decided that I should try again.
What is your go to quote for life ?
“It’s never too late to do anything.” Because if it is something that you are really passionate about, it will never be too late to do it.