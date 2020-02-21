Veronica Olds

Where are you from ?

I am originally from the Philippines, but now I live in Hooker — the town, not the profession!

What are you passionate about ?

My family, helping people and school.

Who inspires you?

My husband and my kids.

What inspired you to come to college?

The place where I work! I have been working at the Walmart pharmacy for 12 years now and I just love helping people. Going to college is something that always wanted, but I also wanted to take care of my kids first, and now that they are grown I decided that I should try again.

What is your go to quote for life ?

“It’s never too late to do anything.” Because if it is something that you are really passionate about, it will never be too late to do it.