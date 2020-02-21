The student news site of Seward County Community College
Back to Article
Back to Article

Veronica Olds

Victoria Martins

Victoria Martins

Victoria Martins

Veronica Olds

Hometown: Hooker, Oklahoma - Major: Science

Victoria Martins, Club reporter

February 21, 2020

Where are you from ? 

I am originally from the Philippines, but now I live in Hooker — the town, not the profession! 

What are you passionate about ?

My family, helping people and school.

Who inspires you? 

My husband and my kids. 

What inspired you to come to college? 

The place where I work! I have been working at the Walmart pharmacy for 12 years now and I just love helping people. Going to college is something that always wanted, but I also wanted to take care of my kids first, and now that they are grown I decided that I should try again.

What is your go to quote for life ? 

“It’s never too late to do anything.” Because if it is something that you are really passionate about, it will never be too late to do it.

 

About the Contributor
Photo of Victoria Martins
Victoria Martins, Photographer

Victoria Martins is a freshman at SCCC majoring in Biology. She is 18 years old and was born in Sete Lagoas, Brazil. Martins likes to hang out with her...

Leave a Comment

Showcase

Schedule of Events for Pancake Day 2020
Schedule of Events for Pancake Day 2020
Photo Essay: Sundays are busy work day for local pastor
Photo Essay: Sundays are busy work day for local pastor
Photo Essay: Music cave becomes second home for music majors
Photo Essay: Music cave becomes second home for music majors
Seward Saints play against Iowa Western
Seward Saints play against Iowa Western
Anay Alvarado
Anay Alvarado

UpClose

Anay Alvarado
Anay Alvarado
Aritzza Rodriguez
Aritzza Rodriguez
Samantha Rivas
Samantha Rivas
Letty Muñoz
Letty Muñoz
Cyara Heredia
Cyara Heredia

The Crusader • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!