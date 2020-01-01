The student news site of Seward County Community College
Arturo Martinez is a Liberal native who enjoys working out.
Arturo Martinez

Arturo Martinez is a Liberal native who enjoys working out.

Arturo Martinez is a Liberal native who enjoys working out.

Arturo Martinez is a Liberal native who enjoys working out.

Arturo Martinez is a Liberal native who enjoys working out.

Arturo Martinez

Liberal — Major: Science

Victoria Martins, Club Photographer

Who inspires you? Why?
Russel Orhii. He inspires me everyday because fitness is a big part of my life and I look up to him a lot.

What inspires you to come to college?
What inspires me to come to college is the fact that I am going to be growing educationally, learning something new every day, getting better at things and achieving my goals.

What is your passion? Why?
Getting better every day, because there is always room for improvement.

What is your go to quote for life? Why that one?
“You have to fail in order to succeed.” Because if you don’t fail you are not learning from any mistakes, sometimes you need to make a mistake to get better at something.

What are your goals after Seward?
My goal after graduating with associates in sciences is to transfer to Kansas University and get into their pharmacy school.

