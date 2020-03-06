Darcy Smith

Are you a sophomore or freshman?

They call me a super sophomore.

What is a fun fact about you?

I think I have a hidden sense of humor (laughs).

If you could have a superpower, which one would it be?

To share love.

What is the perfect place for you?

Anywhere with a perfect chair and a good book on a perfect day.

What’s your biggest fear? Why?

Failure is my biggest fear. Because I like to know what I am capable of.

What’s your favorite food?

Any (laughs)

What is your quote for life and why that one?

“You can overcome anything if you want to”, because I’ve lived enough to know that, after all the experience I had.

What inspired you to come to college?

What inspired me is the fact that I didn’t get to do that when I was younger.

Who inspires you? Why?

Joyce Meyer. Because she comes from a rough background and she overcame with the help of God.

What are your goals after Seward?

I don’t know yet, wherever God leads me.

What are your hobbies?

Archery is one of my favorite hobbies.