The student news site of Seward County Community College
Darcy+Smith%2C+sophomore+science+major%2C+works+on+schedules+in+the+wellness+center.+The+Liberal+student+said+her+favorite+hobby+is+%22archery.%22

Victoria Martins

Darcy Smith, sophomore science major, works on schedules in the wellness center. The Liberal student said her favorite hobby is "archery."

Darcy Smith

Major: Science Hometown: Liberal

Victoria Martins, Photographer

March 6, 2020

Are you a sophomore or freshman? 

They call me a super sophomore.

What is a fun fact about you? 

I think I have a hidden sense of humor (laughs).

If you could have a superpower, which one would it be? 

To share love.

What is the perfect place for you? 

Anywhere with a perfect chair and a good book on a perfect day.

What’s your biggest fear? Why? 

Failure is my biggest fear. Because I like to know what I am capable of. 

What’s your favorite food? 

Any (laughs) 

What is your quote for life and why that one? 

“You can overcome anything if you want to”, because I’ve lived enough to know that, after all the experience I had.

What inspired you to come to college? 

What inspired me is the fact that I didn’t get to do that when I was younger. 

Who inspires you? Why? 

Joyce Meyer. Because she comes from a rough background and she overcame with the help of God.

What are your goals after Seward? 

I don’t know yet, wherever God leads me. 

What are your hobbies? 

Archery is one of my favorite hobbies.

 

About the Contributor
Photo of Victoria Martins
Victoria Martins, Photographer

Victoria Martins is a freshman at SCCC majoring in Biology. She is 18 years old and was born in Sete Lagoas, Brazil. Martins likes to hang out with her...

Leave a Comment

Showcase

Coronavirus: what is it and what’s happening?
Coronavirus: what is it and what’s happening?
Twitter highlights of Super Tuesday
Twitter highlights of Super Tuesday
Cats on campus
Cats on campus
Photo essay: TRiO’s salt mine adventure
Photo essay: TRiO’s salt mine adventure
Lady Saints lose Region VI semi-final, wait to see what’s next
Lady Saints lose Region VI semi-final, wait to see what’s next

UpClose

Arturo Martinez
Arturo Martinez
Veronica Olds
Veronica Olds
Anay Alvarado
Anay Alvarado
Aritzza Rodriguez
Aritzza Rodriguez
Samantha Rivas
Samantha Rivas

The Crusader • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!