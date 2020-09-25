Roque+Revles+Montelongo

What is your favorite place that you have traveled to and why?

“My favorite memory is going to LA to visit my family for Christmas last year. I took a train from Garden City all the way to LA. It was really scary since it was my first time going on a train and I was by myself. I got to see my brother and nieces and nephews so it was fun.”

What is your favorite memory and why?

“My favorite memory is going camping with my family. I like to do outdoor thing and so going camping was really fun.”

What is your major and why?

“My major is photography. I chose this major because I used to take pictures in high school for the games or any little things. I really enjoyed it and so I wanted to do it here, too.”

Is there anyone who inspires you why?

“My parents and family really inspire me. They always tell me that they are proud of me and are happy that I work hard.”

What is your favorite food and what is your least favorite food?

“I really like Chinese food mostly because there is so much variety but my least favorite food is tamales. It’s really strange but I just don’t like them. They also just seem to make me more hungry rather then fill me up.”

Where do you see yourself in five years?

“I want to live in LA and be a photographer.”

Who is your favorite music artist?

“My favorite artist is Frank Ocean. I really like listening to his songs. They just make me calm down and relax.”

What is the hardest thing about your first year of college?

“Honestly, waking up in the morning is really hard because I have early classes.”