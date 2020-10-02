Nil+Moinet

Who is your hero?

“Gael Monfils. He is a professional tennis player from the same island as me. When I was younger, I wanted to be just like him.”

What motivates you to work hard?

“The fact that I can do and be better then what I am currently doing is what makes me work harder everyday.”

Why did you pick your major?

“My major is physical education which will consist of me teaching and coaching. I chose this because I like sports and working out and being able to play all type of sports, except quidditch. That’s a dumb sport. I wanted to be able to share the joy that I have gotten from playing sports and working out with everyone.”

What song would you sing at karaoke night?

“It really depends on my mood, but the song that I sing would be “Enjoy Yourself” by Pop Smoke and Burna Boy.”

Who is your favorite musical artist?

“My favorite artist is Dababy. His songs just make me dance. He is also a very funny guy.”

What makes you laugh the most?

“Right now TikTok. It’s crazy!!! Everyone on the app is crazy and it’s addicting. But also Kevin Hart makes me laugh. He is a funny guy.”

What has been the hardest thing you have ever done?

“Moving back home [to Guadeloupe] from France was hard since I wanted to be a professional tennis player.”

What is one of your hidden talents?

“I think it’s the fact that I work hard in whatever I do and that I don’t give up.”

If you could change your name what would it be?

“I would not change my name. I like my name, but I do sometimes make people that I am not that close to call me “Nilo” since it’s my nickname.”

What are you most grateful for?

“That I am alive and that I was able to leave home to come to America.”

If you could have one do over in your life what would you change?

“I don’t want to change anything at all. I would leave it just how it is, because it’s good to learn from mistakes that you have made.”

What makes you feel truly alive?

“What makes me feel alive? Well, the fact that I can die. And dancing, they both make me feel alive.”