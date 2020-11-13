Jessica Hendrick

W

hat fictional character do you relate to the most and why?

I relate to Katniss Everdeen the most, because she is a fearless lady who wasn’t afraid to step up to defend her little sister. I find myself relating to her because I feel like I would do anything to defend my friends if they were in a place of need.

My favorite attribute about myself is that I’m outgoing. My friends say that they can’t picture me as a quiet person that I used to be in high school and that’s why being outgoing is my favorite attribute about myself is because it is a testament to how far I’ve come.

What age would you like to be stuck at forever?

Honestly, I’d love to be the age that forever. I have freedom to do anything and I’m exploring what life is all about. At this age, I am exploring what I enjoy by taking different classes, hanging out with friends, and experiencing the new grill of college life.

Define yourself in five words

I’d say I would describe myself as confident, outgoing, fearless, loyal, and trustworthy. In order to get where I am today, I had to break out of my shell in high school, and that helped me me be the confident, outgoing person that I am today.

What is your favorite thing about your best friend?

My favorite thing about my best friend is that she is driven and committed to her school work. My best friend is Alexa Brian and I have known her since kindergarten and we graduated high school together. She’s currently studying at Wichita State University to be a pharmacist and to me that takes a lot of commitment and dedication.