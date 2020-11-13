The student news site of Seward County Community College
Destiny Vasquez

Jessica is studying to become a dentist hygienist because of her own experience with having braces and she looks forward to being able to interact with patients one-on-one in the future

Jessica Hendrick

Hometown: Sublette, KS - Major: Dentistry

Destiny Vasquez and Madelyn Garrison

November 13, 2020

W

hat fictional character do you relate to the most and why?

I relate to Katniss Everdeen the most, because she is a fearless lady who wasn’t afraid to step up to defend her little sister. I find myself relating to her because I feel like I would do anything to defend my friends if they were in a place of need.

What is your favorite attribute about yourself?

My favorite attribute about myself is that I’m outgoing. My friends say that they can’t picture me as a quiet person that I used to be in high school and that’s why being outgoing is my favorite attribute about myself is because it is a testament to how far I’ve come. 

What age would you like to be stuck at forever?

Honestly, I’d love to be the age that forever. I have freedom to do anything and I’m exploring what life is all about. At this age, I am exploring what I enjoy by taking different classes, hanging out with friends, and experiencing the new grill of college life. 

Jessica is someone that her friends are always happy to be around with and know that she will have their back (Maddie Garrison )

Define yourself in five words

I’d say I would describe myself as confident, outgoing,  fearless, loyal,  and trustworthy. In order to get where I am today, I had to break out of my shell in high school, and that helped me me be the confident, outgoing person that I am today.

What is your favorite thing about your best friend? 

My favorite thing about my best friend is that she is driven and committed to her school work. My best friend is Alexa Brian and I have known her since kindergarten and we graduated high school together. She’s currently studying at Wichita State University to be a pharmacist and to me that takes a lot of commitment and dedication. 

About the Contributor
Photo of Destiny Vasquez
Destiny Vasquez, Club Multi-Media Reporter

Destiny Vasquez is an 18 year old freshman from Liberal. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Netflix and hanging out with her family and friends. She...

Leave a Comment

