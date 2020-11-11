The student news site of Seward County Community College
Destiny Vasquez

Allegra Tomores

Hometown: Plains, KS - Major: Music

Destiny Vasquez and Madelyn Garrison

November 11, 2020

What is your favorite childhood memory

Going to California since I was able to visit the  beach for the first time. 

What was the scariest moment of your life

It was coming home to find  out that my cat, Frank Sinatra had died. It was very sad since he was my first pet. 

Where do you go when you get stressed

I go for  drive around on the dirt roads, I find it very calming and I  can even take my dogs out to run around there and be able to think 

What has been the best food you have ever had

tortas de camaron, I hated for the longest time but I finally realized that they were good, was when my mom forced me to eat it and I found out I really liked it and now its the only seafood that I will eat 

If you had a superpower what would it be and why

I would be able to have the power to read minds to be able to know what people really think about things and to be able to expose people. 

If you could travel anywhere in the world where would you

I would go  somewhere in Ireland, so that I would be able to see a change in scenery. I also would love to experience the culture and the food from there. 

What is the funniest  real name you have heard? 

My name Allegra, because of the joke about the allergy pill named Allegra and some people even call me Alegro because of the musical term. 

What is the most ridiculous thing you bought

I bought a drinking cup  that is about a foot tall and it is shaped like an alien from the fair but, now I just use it for coins. 

Playing music was something that Allegra has always enjoyed doing and loves the time she spends practicing her trumpet (Destiny Vasquez)

What was the last song you sang to

It was Toxic by Brittney Spears I actually hate that song but I was making fun of  it and so I was singing along to it in the most annoying way possible 

 What’s the funniest thing you’ve seen a kid do

I saw a kid once grab a super  big bouncy ball and hit just throw it at  another kid with it, and the kid flew back onto the ground. It was really funny but I was babysitting them and I had to act like it was not really funny but it failed I ended up laughing

 What awful movie do you love

The Twilight Saga, because it’s cheesy, the makeup is bad, the gray filter is bad, the songs are just gross I mean it’s all terrible but I still love watching it over and over all the time. 

 What’s your favorite ice cream topping

I don’t actually like ice cream that much so none of them. 

 How old were you when you had your first celebrity crush

I was around 10-11 so about sixth grade and it was Niall  Horan from One Direction; his singing voice just got me and I thought he looked really cute. 

 What’s the most prized possession and why

It is this  tiny white teddy bear that my dad got for me. 

 

About the Contributor
Photo of Destiny Vasquez
Destiny Vasquez, Club Multi-Media Reporter

Destiny Vasquez is an 18 year old freshman from Liberal. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Netflix and hanging out with her family and friends. She...

