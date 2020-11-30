Logan Scruggs

What is your biggest fear?

Silence. For a music major, that’s a big deal because I’m afraid I did something wrong.

What is the last song you jammed out to?

F***** with an anchor by Alestorm

If you could time travel to anywhere in the world, where would it be?

The 80’s because their music was better. Of course, you’ve got to add the style of clothes amongst other things.

What would be the first thing that you would do if you won the lottery?

I would buy a new instrument. I would like to play something other than the bass clarinet. It would cost me around $3,500 to get a new one [bass clarinet].

What is one place you’d want to visit?

It would probably be Germany because of this road called the Autobahn. You can go around curves as fast as you want to. It would be a lot of fun.

What’s your ideal weekend way to spend the weekend?

Usually, on the weekends I like to spend time with friends. I also like to play video games.