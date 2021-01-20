Shane Bowan

Shane Bowman is a 20 year old freshman majoring in agriculture and currently lives in Liberal

What makes you laugh the most?

My friend Chris from high school is someone that makes me laugh the most he is funny and funny-looking

If your food is bad at a restaurant what would you do?

I would act like I enjoyed the meal since I am a non confrontational kind guy

If you could eat one thing for the rest of your life what would it be?

Chicken fried steak with 57 sauce and white gravy is my favorite meal

What motivates you to work hard?

My family and friends are what keeps me motivated to work harder

What is the stupidest thing you’ve ever done?

no comment