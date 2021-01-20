Destiny Vasquez is an 18 year old freshman from Liberal. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Netflix and hanging out with...
Shane Bowan
Hometown: Liberal - Major: Agriculture
January 20, 2021
What makes you laugh the most?
My friend Chris from high school is someone that makes me laugh the most he is funny and funny-looking
If your food is bad at a restaurant what would you do?
I would act like I enjoyed the meal since I am a non confrontational kind guy
If you could eat one thing for the rest of your life what would it be?
Chicken fried steak with 57 sauce and white gravy is my favorite meal
What motivates you to work hard?
My family and friends are what keeps me motivated to work harder
What is the stupidest thing you’ve ever done?
no comment
