The student news site of Seward County Community College

Shane Bowan

Hometown: Liberal - Major: Agriculture

Raven Staten

January 20, 2021

Shane+Bowman+is+a+20+year+old+freshman+majoring+in+agriculture+and+currently+lives+in+Liberal+

Destiny Vasquez

Shane Bowman is a 20 year old freshman majoring in agriculture and currently lives in Liberal

What makes you laugh the most?

My friend Chris from high school is someone that makes me laugh the most he is funny and funny-looking

If your food is bad at a restaurant what would you do?

I would act like I enjoyed the meal since I am a non confrontational kind guy 

If you could eat one thing for the rest of your life what would it be?

Chicken fried steak with 57 sauce and white gravy is my favorite meal 

What motivates you to work hard?

 My family and friends are what keeps me motivated to work harder 

What is the stupidest thing you’ve ever done? 

no comment

About the Photographer
Photo of Destiny Vasquez
Destiny Vasquez, Club Multi-Media Reporter

Destiny Vasquez is an 18 year old freshman from Liberal. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Netflix and hanging out with...

Leave a Comment

SC Life

Kaberlin Hull spends time in the Student Union with her friends since its the only place that they are able to be together since they live in separate dorms
Kaberlin Hull
Virtual gallery highlights student work
Virtual gallery highlights student work
Parody: She's failing her finals
Parody: She’s failing her finals
The Telolith is a contemporary art and literature magazine that has been publishing since the mid 1970's. This year's Telolith marks its fourty-seventh edition
Entries for Telolith available now
It's time to jam out to Christmas tunes. Crusader News wants to know what your favorite is.
Christmas tunes, finals go together

Showcase

Kaberlin Hull spends time in the Student Union with her friends since its the only place that they are able to be together since they live in separate dorms
Kaberlin Hull
Radwan Rodriguez is a freshman studying Computer Science and in his free time enjoys googling random things to learn
Radwan Rodriguez
Kyleigh Ramirez is a native to Tyrone, Oklahoma. She is currently majoring in Cosmetology which stems from her love of doing people's hair and makeup all her life.
Kyleigh Ramirez
Virtual gallery highlights student work
Virtual gallery highlights student work
Parody: She's failing her finals
Parody: She’s failing her finals

The Crusader • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!