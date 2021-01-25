Kaberlin Hull spends time in the Student Union with her friends since its the only place that they are able to be together since they live in separate dorms

What makes you laugh the most?

I laugh at everything. When I am nervous and I think almost everything can be funny

If your food is bad at a restaurant what would you do?

I would call the waitress and tell them, but I wouldn’t ask for anything else.

If you could eat one thing for the rest of your life what would it be?

I love McDonalds, my usual is getting a cheeseburger meal with a sweet tea.

What motivates you to work hard?

Seeing the progress and it leading up to the future is what motivates me

What is the stupidest thing you’ve ever done?

I once dyed her hair a bright pink color and kept it for a couple months even though I didn’t look good with it