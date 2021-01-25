Destiny Vasquez is an 18 year old freshman from Liberal. In her spare time, she enjoys watching Netflix and hanging out with...
Kaberlin Hull
Hometown: Rolla - Major: Education
January 25, 2021
What makes you laugh the most?
I laugh at everything. When I am nervous and I think almost everything can be funny
If your food is bad at a restaurant what would you do?
I would call the waitress and tell them, but I wouldn’t ask for anything else.
If you could eat one thing for the rest of your life what would it be?
I love McDonalds, my usual is getting a cheeseburger meal with a sweet tea.
What motivates you to work hard?
Seeing the progress and it leading up to the future is what motivates me
What is the stupidest thing you’ve ever done?
I once dyed her hair a bright pink color and kept it for a couple months even though I didn’t look good with it
About the Photographer
Destiny Vasquez, Club Multi-Media Reporter
