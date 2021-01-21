The student news site of Seward County Community College
Kyleigh+Ramirez+is+a+native+to+Tyrone%2C+Oklahoma.+She+is+currently+majoring+in+Cosmetology+which+stems+from+her+love+of+doing+people%27s+hair+and+makeup+all+her+life.+

Mary Ramirez

Kyleigh Ramirez is a native to Tyrone, Oklahoma. She is currently majoring in Cosmetology which stems from her love of doing people’s hair and makeup all her life.

Kyleigh Ramirez

Hometown: Tyrone, Oklahoma - Major: Cosmetology

Mary Ramirez

January 21, 2021

What made you decide to enroll in cosmetology?

“I absolutely love doing people’s hair and makeup. So I figured that it would be something I would enjoy doing throughout my life.”

Who is your favorite makeup artist/influencer?

I picked her because she doesn’t let anyone boss her around, she is independent, headstrong, and she is a strong woman.”

“Definitely Jeffree Star because he is fun and spontaneous. Another reason why I like him is because his makeup is so much different from all the other makeup influencers on the web. Star is also open and honest about his work which is something that you look for in a person who has his own makeup brand.”

Where do you see your life in 15 years?

“I see myself opening my own hair and makeup boutique along with a photography studio. I want to be able to style people AND take pictures of them. Whether it’s from weddings, graduation pictures, pet photo’s and even family photos.”

What is your favorite movie?

“My two all time favorite movies are Trolls and Trolls World Tour. I may not be a kid anymore but I’m a kid at heart still!”  

If you could relate yourself to any Disney princess, who would you be and why?

“If I could relate to any Disney princess it would be Princess Jasmine from Aladdin. I picked her because she doesn’t let anyone boss her around, she is independent, headstrong, and she is a strong woman.

Do you have any hidden talents?

“One hidden talent I have is that I can play the Ukulele. I bought one a couple years ago because a friend of mine had one and I wanted to learn it. So when it came in, I taught myself how to play. It is super fun and I recommend it to anyone looking for a new talent!” 

About the Contributor
Photo of Mary Ramirez
Mary Ramirez, Reporter

Mary Ramirez is a sophomore majoring in Behavioral Science. She is a 19-year-old with the dream of becoming a psychologist...

Leave a Comment

Showcase

Kaberlin Hull spends time in the Student Union with her friends since its the only place that they are able to be together since they live in separate dorms
Kaberlin Hull
Radwan Rodriguez is a freshman studying Computer Science and in his free time enjoys googling random things to learn
Radwan Rodriguez
Shane Bowman is a 20 year old freshman majoring in agriculture and currently lives in Liberal
Shane Bowan
Virtual gallery highlights student work
Virtual gallery highlights student work
Parody: She's failing her finals
Parody: She’s failing her finals

UpClose

Kaberlin Hull spends time in the Student Union with her friends since its the only place that they are able to be together since they live in separate dorms
Kaberlin Hull
Radwan Rodriguez is a freshman studying Computer Science and in his free time enjoys googling random things to learn
Radwan Rodriguez
Shane Bowman is a 20 year old freshman majoring in agriculture and currently lives in Liberal
Shane Bowan
Logan Scruggs is active in Seward County Community college. He is a RA in dorms, participates in choir and band and is in Crusader and last year was a cheerleader
Logan Scruggs
Jessica is studying to become a dentist hygienist because of her own experience with having braces and she looks forward to being able to interact with patients one-on-one in the future
Jessica Hendrick

The Crusader • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

error: Content is protected !!