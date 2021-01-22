Radwan Rodriguez is a freshman studying Computer Science and in his free time enjoys googling random things to learn

What is your biggest fear?

“It would be being left behind”

If you could go somewhere in the world where would it be and why?

“My moms basement. On a serious note the Ocean close to Antarctica. I heard it is super restricted and no one can go. I’ve also heard that a lot of people die there, so I would like to see if I can come back alive. “

Who is someone you look up to and why?

“My future self. A lot of people like to say “oh this person is my idol”, but i’m not like that. I have people that I respect, but I wouldn’t say that I have idols.”

What is something you enjoy doing in your free time?

“Googling random stuff.”

What is your favorite childhood memory?

“During my freshman year of high school I really enjoyed the band trips. Not so much the playing, but I enjoyed the trips we took.

If you could have one superpower what would it be and why?

Back then I probably would have said teleportation, but now it would be to read minds. If you can read minds you basically have a camera all over the world, which is similar to teleportation.”