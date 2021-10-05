Campus goes maskless

On Sep. 30, the COVID response team met and evaluated the current situation of the coronavirus on Seward County’s campus. On Oct. 1, an email from Rachel Coleman was sent to every student and staff member detailing the updated mask mandate rule on the campus of Seward County Community College.

The mask mandate email read “Beginning October 2, Seward County Community College will no longer require masks to be worn on campus. Please note: on an individual basis, faculty and staff may still require that masks be worn in their own classrooms and offices/workspaces.”

After the COVID response team met, there was a positive COVID case on the baseball team: causing almost half of the team to quarantine due to close contact. All players that had to quarantine went home and as of now, there are no new positive cases on the team.

When asked if the quarantine of baseball had any affect on the decision of the mask mandate or if it would have changed the decision, Luke Dowell, vice president of academic affairs said

“We already made the decision before we found out about baseball but we had not made it public yet. We were waiting to see if any of the other quarantine students were positive. Most people in close contact or around the baseball team were wearing masks so it wouldn’t have changed the mask mandate decision or who had to be quarantined.”

Although all players that had to quarantine went home, Jen Malin, the director of student housing said, “This has been the most people quarantined at once since the beginning of the year.”

When discussing the removal of the mask mandate, there were some reservations, but most people wanted to try to get back to normal.

Malin said, “There were some reservations because a few faculty still like having masks and we didn’t want them to feel unsafe or uncomfortable. That’s why teachers can still require students to wear a mask in their classroom if they choose to.”

When asked about the mask mandate meeting and the decision, Dowell said, “Everyone was on the same page but it was still a difficult decision to make. We all want to get back to normal but we also want to keep everyone safe. We had the mask mandate at the beginning of the year because the Delta variant was spiking and we had a high risk for spread because of the number of people coming from all over the world. We are seeing some positive cases but we don’t have evidence that it is spreading between other people on campus.”

The COVID response team meets weekly and looks at information from the Kansas Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and the Seward County Health Department. SCCC recommends that unvaccinated people continue to wear a mask, all people continue to practice social distancing, as well as frequent and careful handwashing. SCCC also expects students and faculty to stay home and fill out a COVID report form if they are feeling unwell or experiencing symptoms.

“We removed the mask mandate because we have vaccinated people, low numbers, housing hasn’t had to wear masks all year and we are still doing well. The close contact for volleyball earlier this year wasn’t a student and the Seward County numbers are constantly watched. We feel the campus is doing really well but it is still expected that if you don’t feel well you don’t go to class, continue to wash your hands, and take responsibility,” said Malin.

Dowell added, “We were looking at if there was a surge of cases after labor day once people went home. We waited a couple of weeks to make the decision and saw that there were some positive cases but it was spreading off campus not on. The fact that we do not have spread on campus made us feel like it would be okay to lift the mandate. If we see a spike then we will evaluate and put it back in place in order to keep people safe.”

Students and staff can continue to wear masks if they wish to. Staff can require students to wear masks in their classroom as well as in their personal workspace or offices. If a student refuses to wear a mask in the classroom or personal workspace, then instructors can ask students to leave.

If an instructor asks students to wear a mask in class then the instructor is also expected to wear a mask. Public work areas such as the library, student union, bookstore, gym and conference rooms can not require students or staff to wear masks. Outside visitors do not have to wear masks while on campus.

When asked about their thoughts on the new mask rule, Ruby Simental, a graphic design major from Turpin, Oklahoma said, “It was nice to find out we don’t have to wear them anymore. Sometimes on hot days, it is nice to not have to wear it but I will still wear my mask because it just feels weird to not have it on. I also have a lot of teachers that are still making us wear it.”

Clemente Rojo, a nursing major from Moscow, said, “I do not wear my mask in my personal time because I’m vaccinated so I’m happy the mandate was lifted. I do have a few teachers that are still requiring us to wear masks but I think their end goal is to continue to keep us safe.”

