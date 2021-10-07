Menu
The student news site of Seward County Community College
One+of+the+construction+workers+cuts+the+PVC+pipe+to+hand+to+his+colleague.+He+also+measures+the+pipe+to+get+the+perfect+size.

Brianna Rich

One of the construction workers cuts the PVC pipe to hand to his colleague. He also measures the pipe to get the perfect size.

Construction starts on new SCCC building

Seward County Community College starts on phase two of the Sharp Family Championship Center.

Saskia Vogelzang, Reporter

October 7, 2021

Seward County Community College continues with its project of expanding the Sharp Family Championship Center. The first phase started on April 25, 2019, by building an indoor softball and baseball field and batting cages for the players to continue practicing during winter or days when practicing outside is no option. Now, since the building has already been in use for a while, Seward County continues with plans for an upcoming building that is a part of phase two out of the six according to the original plans.

The new building that is being built is a part of phase two. Construction started about a week ago. (Brianna Rich )

At the moment, construction workers are working on the foundation. The building itself will be made at a different place and be transported to the right location when finished, where it will be connected to the foundation. 

About a week ago construction workers started to dig the dirt as a beginning of the second part of the Sharp Family Championship Center. This phase is about to take six or seven months before it is finished and ready for use. 

“It should be done by halfway through the spring season if all the equipment is available,” said Kenny Hernandez, Assistant Athletic Director. 

The building will be located between the indoor baseball and softball field and Cottonwood Lane. The building would be big enough for softball and baseball locker rooms and will also include a weight room, restrooms, athletic trainer room and several offices. The restrooms and weight rooms will be available for everyone. 

A construction worker puts the PVC pipe into the trenches. The PVC pipes will be used for the plumbing system. (Brianna Rich )

However, of the three outdoor sports Seward county has, the facilities are only being made for baseball and softball while men’s and women’s tennis will be left out. Seward County Saints and Lady Saints finished their tennis season as 3rd (men) and 5th (women) in the nation, making it the most successful outdoor sport Seward has at the moment. 

“The money for this project is coming from sponsors of the community, tennis doesn’t have enough popularity in the community to receive enough money right now. However, it is true that tennis is the most successful outdoor sport currently,” said Hernandez. 

Tennis head coach Mitch Vechione said “My tennis team can reach much more popularity – however, we do not have the facilities for it. It is hard for us to host home games and gain popularity since we only have three courts on campus or need to reach out to Blue Bonnet Park where there is not always the availability”. 

Tennis does have a place in the entire project but will be in phase four. To make a start on phase four it should take about another two or three years since the foundation should receive about five million dollars from community sponsors. 

If you want to find out more about the entire project of the Sharp Family Championship Center, watch the documentary on the website: https://sewardsaints.com/general/2017-18/files/The_Birth_of_an_Idea_–_the_SCCC_Champions_Center_Documentary 

About the Writer
Photo of Saskia Vogelzang
Saskia Vogelzang, Reporter

Saskia Vogelzang is a 19 year old sophomore born in Utrecht, The Netherlands. She's majoring in Mass Communication after...

Leave a Comment

News

Board names Gunderson as SCCC president
Board names Gunderson as SCCC president
Students make plans for fall break
Students make plans for fall break
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Campus goes maskless
When the competition starts, the room falls silent. Brianna Domingues, Lupita Ugalde and Kris Cruz quickly stuff their mouth with a jalapeno rushing for a chance to win the big prize of $100.
Hayes takes the heat two years in a row
Amy Thompson reads a book called Bee Makes Tea. Sharing this story relates to her personal identity by her families generational love of tea.
Artists share personal identity through performance

Showcase

Las culturas hispanas celebran la herencia
Las culturas hispanas celebran la herencia
Board names Gunderson as SCCC president
Board names Gunderson as SCCC president
Students make plans for fall break
Students make plans for fall break
Abel Ochoa rips up the masks are required sign after the announcement that masks are now optional.
Campus goes maskless
Berfin Mertcan goes to save the ball. The Lady Saint has an overall of 94 attacks and 31 kills. Mertcan is a setter for the Lady Saints, from Izmir, Turkey.
Photo Essay: Lady Saints defeat the Lady Broncbusters

Crusader News • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

en English
ar Arabichr Croatianda Danishnl Dutchen Englishtl Filipinofr Frenchde Germanko Koreanpt Portuguesesk Slovakso Somalies Spanishvi Vietnamese
error: Content is protected !!