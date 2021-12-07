5 Liberal must dos

The Baker Arts Center offers a lot of opportunities for kids and adults to get involved in various activities they have going on. To be honest, this is probably the unsung hero of “things to do” in the area. They offer many activities like beginner pottery classes, craft of the month, piano lessons, art exhibits and much more. There’s always something going on here and they like having students participate and volunteer.

Some of the upcoming December events include:

Dec. 11 – White Christmas Ball from 7 to 8 p.m. It is a formal dinner party, dancing, and an Art auction.

Dec. 18 – Cookie and recipe exchange from 7 to 8 p.m.

You don’t have to wait for a special event to go to the Baker Arts Center. They have daily activities with the Main gallery, the baker studio, pottery and fun zone. Each of these hold special things in each room. The main gallery features a permanent collection of art, contemporary and 3-D art and featured artists. The baker studio is the studio workspace to create and design. The pottery room is where you can learn about pottery, firing, ceramics and all things pottery. Adult classes are Friday and Saturday evenings.

Even though the Fun Zone is mainly for kids, it doesn’t stop anyone—especially college students— from going there. It has close to 500,000 Legos, building blocks and musical instruments. They even have a life-size LED wall.

Their hours are Wednesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. It does cost $5 to get in each time you go.