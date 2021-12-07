Dorothy’s House and Land of Oz is just like the movie “The Wizard of Oz.” Here you get to see what it was like for Dorothy to go from Kansas to Oz and then back to Kansas.

When you go, get a tour guide that is dressed like Dorothy. She takes you along Dorothy’s journey, narrates and answers questions. The tour starts at Dorothy’s house, which is an old farmhouse from the same era as the film. Then you head into the Land of Oz. Here is where you see Dorothy’s interactions with Glinda the Good Witch, the Munchkins, the Scarecrow with no brain, the Cowardly Lion who has no courage, the Tin Man with no heart and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Dorothy’s house is located at 567 Cedar St., Liberal. The winter hours are: Monday closed. Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.