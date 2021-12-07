Menu
Christmas Lights

December 7, 2021

This+sign+welcomes+you+to+the+light+displays+North+Jordan+street+is+known+for.+

Photo Courtesy of Jessica Martinez

This sign welcomes you to the light displays North Jordan street is known for.

Christmas lights are always a fun way to bring in the holiday spirit. It can be hard to find in Liberal unless you know the right spot. North Jordan Street between 11th and 15th streets is the place to go for the best lights and displays. Each year the entire neighborhood puts up white and yellow Christmas lights on their houses and around yards. It looks festive.

On 2430 N. Lilac Dr. there is a house that always looks so nice around Christmas time. They put a lot of work into decorating and it’s definitely worth driving by with a cup of hot chocolate or coffee with Christmas music playing in your car.

