The Liberal Air Museum is home to 100s of aircraft. The collection is housed inside and out on the tarmac.

The Mid-America Air Museum has a lot to offer. They have more than 100 aircraft on display. More than 50 of these planes were donated by the late Colonel Tom Thomas, Jr. from his personal collection. There are interactive exhibits that make this place fun, no matter your age. You can crawl in a hot air balloon basket, sit in the cockpits of planes and helicopters. There’s even a place to build paper planes to sail through the air.

Displays are both inside and outside. A lot of people do not know this but Liberal used to be a Liberator (B-12) base in World War 2. But unfortunately, there are no Liberators in the Mid-America Air Museum.

The hours are Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. The Mid-America Air Museum does cost to get in: Adults $7, ages 6-18 $3 and 6 and under, veterans and military are free. The museum is located at 2000 W 2nd St., Liberal.