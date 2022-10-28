Insidious Series

Rating: 3 out of 5

“Insidious” is a series of American horror films created by Leigh Whannell. The first movie shows two parents who have moved into a new home with their two sons, and their older son goes to the addict and gets attacked by a malevolent entity which puts him into a coma and possesses him.

The second movie follows right after the first movie, and the audience learns that the dad also got possessed by the same malevolent entity that had been following him his whole life. They then end up having to dig up his past to figure out how to get rid of this entity.

The third movie follows Elise Rainier who is the psychic in the first two movies, and she gets a call from a teenager who senses that her dead mother is trying to contact her. Because of Elise’s tragic past, she can’t help. The teenager ends up getting attacked by a malevolent entity, and the dad calls Elise begging for help. Elise gets help from two parapsychologists, and she goes into a place called the further finding a powerful demon that has a craving for human souls.

The fourth movie also follows Elise. This time the audience learns more about her after she receives a phone call from a man who claims that his house is haunted, and the house that he was calling about is her house that she grew up in. She travels to the house to destroy the demon that she accidentally set free years earlier.

There is also going to be a fifth movie coming out in cinemas on July 7, 2023 with the original cast. I am so excited to be able to see it, and I am going to watch all of them again in order. Again this movie is my favorite because I feel a connection with them considering I am very spiritual as well. It is a very interesting movie and not too scary so definitely check it out.

My rating on the spooky spectrum is not me trying to say it is terrible. I just like scary movies and this one for me is my favorite because I can connect with it. It is not a scary movie, but it has some jump scares. For me, it makes the perfect movie because it isn’t too scary but also not too boring. I didn’t give it a 5 since it isn’t scary where I am hiding under the blanket. If I had to rate it for the type of scary movies I like, it would be a 5, but just based on scariness it is a 3 for me.