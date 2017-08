José Ayala

Guymon, Oklahoma Major: Gen Ed

Year in college: Freshman

Why did you come to SCCC?

“My brother came here and he was my motivation to come. He is my role model,” Ayala said.

What are you looking forward to this school year?

“I am looking forward to getting to know more people and becoming involved with the students and the community.”

