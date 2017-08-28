Saul Melchor

Graphic design? Why that major?

“I have a passion for being creative and for helping people. I hope to someday design my own home in the future.”

Why did you come to SCCC?

“I came to Seward because it’s cheap and close to my family.”

What are you looking forward to this school year?

“I’m looking forward to a good GPA and to make my family proud since I am the first one to go to college. I hope to make good friends and have fun new life experiences. I want to focus on the dream and the goal.”

Year in College: Freshman