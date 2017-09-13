Remington Trevino

Angel Meza

Favorite sports team?

“I am a big baseball fan. My favorite team is the San Francisco Giants. The reason is because of names that are familiar around here such as right fielder Hunter Pence, who played for the Liberal Beejays and Kelby Tomlinson, who also played for the Beejays and played here at SCCC.”

What is your biggest fear?

“My biggest fear at the moment is growing up. It’s really scary being alone and making my own decision and not knowing how to do adult things myself. Everyone must go thorough it but it is scary for someone who is just starting to grow up and is just learning the basics of what’s left to come.”

If you had $2,000, how would you spend it?

“If I had $2,000, I would spend it on my friends. Since I’ve been here I have made more friends than I ever had in high school. They all have been so nice and treating me to meals and taking me on adventures. I would just like to give a little more to them. Friends are the key to having a great time in college and I cannot thank my friends enough for what they have done and I would just like to let them know how greatly they really are by spending the money on them.”

Why did you choose SCCC?

“I chose SCCC because first it was close to home and it’s cheaper than going straight to a university. Second, the music program here at SCCC. My first major was going to be audio engineering/producing and SCCC was the only place near Southwest Kansas that had the program. Also, I got my choir scholarship here. Lastly, because of all the great friends that were also going to come here and still being able to hang out with them.”