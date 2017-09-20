Eh Kler Paw

Michelle Mattich

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

“SCCC was not my first choice but the other school didn’t have a nursing program so I turned towards SCCC.”

What TV shows are you currently watching?

“I really like Korean Dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, W. and Weight lifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo.”

What is your music taste?

“I listen to K-pop, country music, and Christian music.”

What’s your favorite meal?

“Rice with any curry.”

What’s your biggest fear right now?

“I am afraid of not meeting my parents expectations because I don’t want to disappoint them. Other than that I hate public speaking.”

What is your dream for the future?

“I want to help the people around me and the best way to do that I think is to become a nurse.”