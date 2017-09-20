Eh Kler Paw

Other stories filed under Showcase
September 20, 2017
Why did you choose to come to SCCC?
“SCCC was not my first choice but the other school didn’t have a nursing program so I turned towards SCCC.”
What TV shows are you currently watching?
“I really like Korean Dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, W. and Weight lifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo.”
What is your music taste?
“I listen to K-pop, country music, and Christian music.”
What’s your favorite meal?
“Rice with any curry.”
What’s your biggest fear right now?
“I am afraid of not meeting my parents expectations because I don’t want to disappoint them. Other than that I hate public speaking.”
What is your dream for the future?
“I want to help the people around me and the best way to do that I think is to become a nurse.”