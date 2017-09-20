Eh Kler Paw

The student news site of Seward County Community College

September 20, 2017

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

“SCCC was not my first choice but the other school didn’t have a nursing program so I turned towards SCCC.”

What TV shows are you currently watching?

“I really like Korean Dramas such as Descendants of the Sun, W. and Weight lifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo.”

What is your music taste?

“I listen to K-pop, country music, and Christian music.”

What’s your favorite meal?

“Rice with any curry.”

What’s your biggest fear right now?

“I am afraid of not meeting my parents expectations because I don’t want to disappoint them. Other than that I hate public speaking.”

What is your dream for the future?

“I want to help the people around me and the best way to do that I think is to become a nurse.”

