Arturo DonJuan

Angel Meza

Who is your biggest musical inspiration?

Honestly just a lot of different artists. Different talent is great because I get to learn different ways on how to play music and stuff like that. There’s a lot of various artists that I really enjoy and I can’t necessarily pick one I really really like cause all of it is just really good talent to me.

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

I live here in Liberal and it was just a better way financially to come here and decide to transfer later on.

Favorite Song?

This one song called, A World Divided by Our Last Night. They’re a rock band that i really like a lot so it’s really awesome.

What is your dream for your future?

To be able to graduate from Wichita State University with a bachelors in Computer Information Systems and have a job also in my field that I really enjoy. I also just want to play music for the rest of my life kind of like a hobby where people want me to play for them cause they can tell I love and know music.

Favorite SuperHero?

Green Lantern because in bowling, my best friend Mario and I always pick our bowling balls. He always called my bowling ball “the Green Lantern” because it was green and shiny.

What instruments do you play?

For concert band I play the trombone and outside of concert band, electric base is my main. I also play some guitar and a little bit of drums. I am going to be learning piano and taking singing lessons at some point.

What year are you in college?

I’m a freshman in college this year.