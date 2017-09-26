Alize Hickey

Amberley Taylor

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

“I chose to come to Seward because it was cheaper for me and plus I have family here. This is just kind of where I’ve been living my whole life, but I plan to move sooner or later.”

Who inspires you the most in life?

“Jesus inspires me the most because of everything He’s done for us. We have been so ungrateful in our lives and we just kinda take what we were given for granted everyday. He just inspires me to be more like Him.”

What’s your favorite movie?

“Hacksaw Ridge because he goes to war and every one is thinking that violence is the answer and it’s not. He saves a bunch of people without even having to pick up a gun.”

Who’s your favorite superhero?

“Wonder Woman cause there are so many guy superheroes and Wonder Woman just has a lot of empowerment for girls. She’s just really cool.”

Why did you choose your major?

“I chose music as my major because I love listening to music and I love to sing. I think that my passion is just music.”

What is your dream for the future?

“My dreams for the future are to get married to my fiance, Mario, and then just to go start ministering to other people with our music that we have.”

Year in College?

Freshman