The student news site of Seward County Community College

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor

Alize Hickey

Liberal- Major: Music

Amberley Taylor, Copy Editor

September 26, 2017

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?
“I chose to come to Seward because it was cheaper for me and plus I have family here. This is just kind of where I’ve been living my whole life, but I plan to move sooner or later.”

Who inspires you the most in life?
“Jesus inspires me the most because of everything He’s done for us. We have been so ungrateful in our lives and we just kinda take  what we were given for granted everyday. He just inspires me to be more like Him.”

What’s your favorite movie?
“Hacksaw Ridge because he goes to war and every one is thinking that violence is the answer and it’s not. He saves a bunch of people without even having to pick up a gun.”

Amberley Taylor
Alize Hickey and her fiance, Mario, play video games in the Student Union between classes.

Who’s your favorite superhero?
“Wonder Woman cause there are so many guy superheroes and Wonder Woman just has a lot of empowerment for girls. She’s just really cool.”

Why did you choose your major?
“I chose music as my major because I love listening to music and I love to sing. I think that my passion is just music.”

What is your dream for the future?
“My dreams for the future are to get married to my fiance, Mario, and then just to go start ministering to other people with our music that we have.”

Year in College?
Freshman

Other stories filed under Showcase

Students feel the heat
Students feel the heat
SCCC hands Colby their first home loss
SCCC hands Colby their first home loss
Photo Essay: Hispanic Heritage Month highlighted in fashion show
Photo Essay: Hispanic Heritage Month highlighted in fashion show
Library to start online book club
Library to start online book club
Arturo DonJuan
Arturo DonJuan

Other stories filed under UpClose

Arturo DonJuan
Arturo DonJuan
Eh Kler Paw
Eh Kler Paw
Remington Trevino
Remington Trevino
Ruby Soto
Ruby Soto
Chris Rivera
Chris Rivera

The Crusader • Copyright 2017 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in