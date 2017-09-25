Photo Essay: Hispanic Heritage Month highlighted in fashion show

David Quiroz
Sarahi Aguilera struts down the runway showing off her outfit. The Baker Arts Center put together a fashion show to highlight different cultures and styles in honor of Hispanic Heritage month that runs from Sept. 15- Oct. 15.
SCCC students help model traditional dresses and wedding attire at the Hispanic Heritage Month fashion show, Sept. 23. These outfits are often used for more than weddings. They are worn for special occasions like birthdays and other big family gatherings.
Brian Casas flashes a big smile he’s done with his fashion walk during the Hispanic Heritage Fashion show, Sept. 23. It was his first time modeling and he was happy to be dressed as a cowboy.
Waiting in the wings, Yuliana Aguirre is ready to take her turn on the runway. Baker Arts Center hosted a fashion show to kick off Hispanic Heritage Week. SCCC students joined in on the event.
Traditional face painting was a feature at the Hispanic fashion show. recognize them. The special month of emphasis on Hispanic heritage runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15. Look for other activities happening on campus.