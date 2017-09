What song are you listening to right now?

“She will be loved by Maroon 5”

Why did you choose Pre-vet as your major?

“I’ve always had a love for animals and I want to dedicate my life to making theirs better.”

What’s one fun fact about yourself?

“I love to read.”

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

“It’s affordable and close to home.”

Year in college?

Freshman