Rogelio Pando

Amberley Taylor

Why did you choose to come to SCCC?

“I came to Seward because of the cheap tuition and because I am the presidential scholar from my high school.”

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

“Before I die, I want to become a billionaire.”

What’s your favorite color?

“Green.”

If you had to listen to one song for the rest of your life, what song would it be?

“No Role Modelz by J. Cole”

Year in College?

Freshman