Ty Hughbanks

Amberley Taylor

If you had $1million what are some ways you would spend it?

“I would like to have a house for the family and I would spend the rest on their education.”



How was it visiting different countries in the past?

“I loved visiting other parts of the world. It truly brought many beautiful moments and excitement for each day.”

What’s the best/worst thing about being a teacher at a college?

“The best thing about teaching is the people. Probably my least favorite thing about teaching is the paperwork.”

If you could take the students on a field trip to anywhere in the world, where would you take them?

“I would take them to the Amazon. I would love for them to see people that have so few material possessions and yet are so happy.”

How long would you survive a zombie apocalypse? Why?

“I would probably be dead first because I am not sure I would recognize it. The zombie apocalypse I worry about involves these hand held technical devices every one stares at all the time.”